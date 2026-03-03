Previous
Rainbow 3 Orange by omabluebird
Rainbow 3 Orange

How do I describe a basketball?
Or the bricks within my garden wall
The autumn leaves before they fall
But nothing rhymes with Orange
Luna Azura
Susan

ace
@omabluebird
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very intriguing abstract
March 4th, 2026  
