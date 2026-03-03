Sign up
150 / 365
Rainbow 3 Orange
How do I describe a basketball?
Or the bricks within my garden wall
The autumn leaves before they fall
But nothing rhymes with Orange
Luna Azura
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
2
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
41% complete
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
144
145
146
52
147
148
149
150
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Dailies
Tags
orange
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very intriguing abstract
March 4th, 2026
