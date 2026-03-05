Sign up
Previous
152 / 365
Rainbow5 Green
He that plants trees
Loves others besides himself.
Acrylic ink and paint on watercolor paper.
March word: trees
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
2
3
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
acrylic
,
ink
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful creation
March 6th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
This is a beautiful creation!
March 6th, 2026
