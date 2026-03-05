Previous
Rainbow5 Green by omabluebird
152 / 365

Rainbow5 Green

He that plants trees
Loves others besides himself.
Acrylic ink and paint on watercolor paper.

March word: trees
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Susan

@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful creation
March 6th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
This is a beautiful creation!
March 6th, 2026  
