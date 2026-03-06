Rainbow6 Blue

What do you do with the color Blue?

Is it the color you see when you’re feeling sad?

Or is the cloudless sky making your heart glad?



To me, Blue is royal. The color of kings.

Majestic as the Blue Jay in a tree as it sings.

Blue is the color of all my favorite teams,

and I’m not too sure what exactly that means.

James Saint Simon



Acrylic paint and ink on watercolor paper.