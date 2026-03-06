Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
153 / 365
Rainbow6 Blue
What do you do with the color Blue?
Is it the color you see when you’re feeling sad?
Or is the cloudless sky making your heart glad?
To me, Blue is royal. The color of kings.
Majestic as the Blue Jay in a tree as it sings.
Blue is the color of all my favorite teams,
and I’m not too sure what exactly that means.
James Saint Simon
Acrylic paint and ink on watercolor paper.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
262
photos
32
followers
35
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Latest from all albums
52
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Dailies
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
ink
,
watercolor
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close