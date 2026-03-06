Previous
Rainbow6 Blue by omabluebird
153 / 365

Rainbow6 Blue

What do you do with the color Blue?
Is it the color you see when you’re feeling sad?
Or is the cloudless sky making your heart glad?

To me, Blue is royal. The color of kings.
Majestic as the Blue Jay in a tree as it sings.
Blue is the color of all my favorite teams,
and I’m not too sure what exactly that means.
James Saint Simon

Acrylic paint and ink on watercolor paper.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact