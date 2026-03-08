Sign up
Previous
155 / 365
Rainbow 8 Magenta
Magenta
Not quite red, nor truly violet,
But a vibrant, electric hybrid.
A surge of passion on a muted sky,
Caught in the twilight, a defiant sigh.
It dances in the fuchsia's bloom,
Chasing away the twilight gloom.
unknown
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
0
0
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Dailies
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magenta
,
ink
,
rainbow2026
