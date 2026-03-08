Previous
Rainbow 8 Magenta by omabluebird
155 / 365

Rainbow 8 Magenta

Magenta
Not quite red, nor truly violet,
But a vibrant, electric hybrid.
A surge of passion on a muted sky,
Caught in the twilight, a defiant sigh.
It dances in the fuchsia's bloom,
Chasing away the twilight gloom.
unknown
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact