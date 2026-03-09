Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Rainbow 9 Red
My husband made this bowl in a beginning hand built pottery class.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
2
1
Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
265
photos
34
followers
36
following
42% complete
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Dailies
Camera
MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
9th March 2026 11:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rainbow-2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nicely done. I like the rest of the red also.
March 9th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fun red
March 9th, 2026
