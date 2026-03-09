Previous
Rainbow 9 Red by omabluebird
156 / 365

Rainbow 9 Red

My husband made this bowl in a beginning hand built pottery class.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nicely done. I like the rest of the red also.
March 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fun red
March 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact