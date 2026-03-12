Sign up
159 / 365
Rainbow 12 Green
A small piece of dyed silk in the back and a piece of marbled that I did in a class. I know nothing about the dragon but I think I inherited it from my mother.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
1
0
Susan
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
Tags
green
,
dragon
,
marbling
,
rainbow-2026
Michelle
Pretty greens and I love the dragon
March 12th, 2026
