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Rainbow 13 Blue
Ceramic pitcher I inherited from my aunt. The back ground is more marbled fabric from the class I took.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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blue
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marbled
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rainbow-2026
Michelle
Beautiful pitcher
March 13th, 2026
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