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Rainbow 14 Purple by omabluebird
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Rainbow 14 Purple

This jam jar was created by my mother more than 60 years ago. I can't believe it has been with us through 3 moves.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious to still have
March 14th, 2026  
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