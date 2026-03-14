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Rainbow 14 Purple
This jam jar was created by my mother more than 60 years ago. I can't believe it has been with us through 3 moves.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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purple
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rainbow-2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So precious to still have
March 14th, 2026
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