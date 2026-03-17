Previous
Rainbow 17 Orange Texture by omabluebird
164 / 365

Rainbow 17 Orange Texture

Two kinds of unspun wool, dyed. I used this kind of fiber for needle felting and sometimes wet felting.
https://www.feltandyarn.com/blog/tips/a-beginners-guide-to-how-to-felt-felting-techniques-101?srsltid=AfmBOop1e91pB47jSTwapQ8ppR4zHcGaNE8CZ6WY2_nIuC2gQscPmWml
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact