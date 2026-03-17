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Rainbow 17 Orange Texture
Two kinds of unspun wool, dyed. I used this kind of fiber for needle felting and sometimes wet felting.
https://www.feltandyarn.com/blog/tips/a-beginners-guide-to-how-to-felt-felting-techniques-101?srsltid=AfmBOop1e91pB47jSTwapQ8ppR4zHcGaNE8CZ6WY2_nIuC2gQscPmWml
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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