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165 / 365
Rainbow 18 Yellow Texture.
Felted wool. I only partially felted this but it does create texture
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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