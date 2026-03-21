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Rainbow 21 Purple by omabluebird
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Rainbow 21 Purple

Another of John's creations from his ceramics class.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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