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Rainbow 22 Magenta by omabluebird
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Rainbow 22 Magenta

I have run out of rainbow items to photograph for this week. So I'm showing a piece of fabric that I really love.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Michelle
Pretty fabric
March 22nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
It’s beautiful, as is your calendar!
March 22nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely pic
March 22nd, 2026  
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