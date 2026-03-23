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Rainbow23 Red by omabluebird
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Rainbow23 Red

I finally went out in search of fresh flowers and found some at my favorite florist.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 24th, 2026  
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