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Rainbow 24 Orange by omabluebird
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Rainbow 24 Orange

I wanted to fill the frame, but I didn't want to miss any of the edges of the Gerbera.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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