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Rainbow 24 Orange
I wanted to fill the frame, but I didn't want to miss any of the edges of the Gerbera.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
285
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