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Rainbow 26 Red by omabluebird
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Rainbow 26 Red

My goal was to catch the red ball mid bounce. This was my favorite capture.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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