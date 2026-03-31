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Rainbow 26 Orange by omabluebird
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Rainbow 26 Orange

This is an early April Fool's joke.
I'm previewing my subject for the
Single Subject April Challenge.
I'm showing it in color today for the end of the Rainbow because I intend to follow Northy's lead and do my single subject in b and w.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52093/single-subject-april-2026-a-primer

Thanks again Kristine for the Rainbow challenge. It has been a ball.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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