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Rainbow 26 Orange
This is an early April Fool's joke.
I'm previewing my subject for the
Single Subject April Challenge.
I'm showing it in color today for the end of the Rainbow because I intend to follow Northy's lead and do my single subject in b and w.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52093/single-subject-april-2026-a-primer
Thanks again Kristine for the Rainbow challenge. It has been a ball.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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