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30 Shots Day 6 by omabluebird
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30 Shots Day 6

6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Marj ace
Very unique
April 6th, 2026  
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