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30 shots day 7 by omabluebird
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30 shots day 7

I sprayed a little water and some Dawn spray soap.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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