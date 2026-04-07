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30 shots day 7
I sprayed a little water and some Dawn spray soap.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
308
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