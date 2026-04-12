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30-shots2026 by omabluebird
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30-shots2026

I experimented for the ICM challenge. I didn't even realize that my bridge camera would go as high as 3 seconds. I tried moving the glass, the camera, the lights and the mirror. I believe that this one is moving the mirror.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
April 13th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Impressive!
April 13th, 2026  
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