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190 / 365
30-shots2026
I experimented for the ICM challenge. I didn't even realize that my bridge camera would go as high as 3 seconds. I tried moving the glass, the camera, the lights and the mirror. I believe that this one is moving the mirror.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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MINOLTA ProShot MN40Z
Taken
12th April 2026 3:55pm
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30-shots2026
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icm-18
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
April 13th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Impressive!
April 13th, 2026
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