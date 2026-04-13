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30 shots 13
I decided to take the glass outside this week. There really is not much to see around the neighborhood unless you like golf course looking grass and cars parked on the street. That is why I enjoy closeups in my yard.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Susan
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@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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30-shots2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
April 13th, 2026
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