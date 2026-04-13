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30 shots 13 by omabluebird
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30 shots 13

I decided to take the glass outside this week. There really is not much to see around the neighborhood unless you like golf course looking grass and cars parked on the street. That is why I enjoy closeups in my yard.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2026  
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