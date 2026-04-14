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30 Shots day 14 by omabluebird
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30 Shots day 14

Volunteer hyacinths in the rock garden.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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