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30 Shots day 14
Volunteer hyacinths in the rock garden.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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