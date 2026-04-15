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193 / 365
30 shots day 15
The glass went to visit the rock garden and didn't get broken. The large black rock is my husband's prize obsidian. He used to do flint knapping, but after he was put on a blood thinner, that did not seem like a great hobby.
https://www.amnh.org/explore/ology/earth/if-rocks-could-talk2/obsidian
https://www.wildernesscollege.com/making-arrowheads.html?srsltid=AfmBOoq-Zwdo0IE1HlxyEg4uW9CGuaIx6guoTAFH4NCiDPsG81BRzLLZ
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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