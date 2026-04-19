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30-shots day 19 by omabluebird
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30-shots day 19

I didn't get photos made on Sunday so I did some editing.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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