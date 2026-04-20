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30-shots day 20
I started a new painting as a part of a short class by a Santa Fe artist. This is a taste pf the painting.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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