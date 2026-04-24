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30-shots day 24 by omabluebird
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30-shots day 24

I'm getting kind of weary of this project. Next year I will try something that I can take around like Kip and the trolls.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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JackieR ace
The trolls are very tired too Susan!!
I like the abstraction here of your gymnastic glass!!
April 25th, 2026  
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