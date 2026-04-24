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30-shots day 24
I'm getting kind of weary of this project. Next year I will try something that I can take around like Kip and the trolls.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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30-shots2026
JackieR
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The trolls are very tired too Susan!!
I like the abstraction here of your gymnastic glass!!
April 25th, 2026
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I like the abstraction here of your gymnastic glass!!