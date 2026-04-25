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30-shots Day 25 by omabluebird
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30-shots Day 25

The painting that I did as a part of a mini class with an artist from Santa Fe. I'm not sure if it is indeed finished. I'm going to live with it for a while. It is much larger than what I usually do. Twas lots of fun.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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