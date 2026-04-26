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30-shots Day 26
Shooting the glass from below created an interesting optical illusion.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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30-shot2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, it did- the stem looks like it's liquid! Good shot!
April 27th, 2026
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