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30-shots Day 26 by omabluebird
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30-shots Day 26

Shooting the glass from below created an interesting optical illusion.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, it did- the stem looks like it's liquid! Good shot!
April 27th, 2026  
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