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269 / 365
June is wild
With the exception of a couple of Iowa sky photos stuck in.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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