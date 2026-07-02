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Colorful language
For World water color month, jubilee and July words.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am a mixed media artist living in Iowa, enjoying my grandchildren, my dogs and small town life. I got my first camera for Christmas...
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