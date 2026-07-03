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272 / 365
Freedom
I retreated to my peaceful studio where I had the freedom to paint just what I wanted. And I threw in a few zig zags
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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july26words
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juju-2026
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52wc-2026-w27
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Dorothy
ace
Very nice! How wonderful to paint freedom.
July 4th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Love the strong greens
July 4th, 2026
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