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Freedom by omabluebird
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Freedom

I retreated to my peaceful studio where I had the freedom to paint just what I wanted. And I threw in a few zig zags
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Dorothy ace
Very nice! How wonderful to paint freedom.
July 4th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Love the strong greens
July 4th, 2026  
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