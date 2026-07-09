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My New Tee Shirt by omabluebird
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My New Tee Shirt

I bought this shirt because I loved the color. It has green and orange flowers on the front. It fits this aged lady.

July word: clothes
WWCM-aged
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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