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278 / 365
My New Tee Shirt
I bought this shirt because I loved the color. It has green and orange flowers on the front. It fits this aged lady.
July word: clothes
WWCM-aged
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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