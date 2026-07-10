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Up Up in the Air by omabluebird
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Up Up in the Air

My brother was visiting from Texas this week. We have had a lot of fun, but I am kind of behind on my project. My little paintings have been really fast.

July words: look up
WWCM-whimsical
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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