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279 / 365
Up Up in the Air
My brother was visiting from Texas this week. We have had a lot of fun, but I am kind of behind on my project. My little paintings have been really fast.
July words: look up
WWCM-whimsical
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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