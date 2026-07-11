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Landscape study by omabluebird
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Landscape study

I am taking a landscape class online. This was my "value study" for the first class. It can only improve from here.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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