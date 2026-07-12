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Purple petals by omabluebird
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Purple petals

For July words
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors.
July 13th, 2026  
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