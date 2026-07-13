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It is so hot... by omabluebird
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It is so hot...

that it is raining chili peppers.

July word: weather
WWCM prompt: spicy
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Shutterbug ace
Lovely vibrant colors.
July 14th, 2026  
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