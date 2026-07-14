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Edible beads by omabluebird
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Edible beads

Seems like some of my edible beads melted in the oven.
Some of my watercolors for the month are getting pretty absurd trying to use both of the prompts.
WWCM: edible
July words: beads
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
I'd like one please
July 15th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Edible beads would be an odd combo- but these look like chocolates so I'm in!
July 15th, 2026  
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