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Edible beads
Seems like some of my edible beads melted in the oven.
Some of my watercolors for the month are getting pretty absurd trying to use both of the prompts.
WWCM: edible
July words: beads
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Susan
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@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Christine Sztukowski
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I'd like one please
July 15th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Edible beads would be an odd combo- but these look like chocolates so I'm in!
July 15th, 2026
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