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Blue Bottles
July words: bottles
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Susan
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@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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wwcm-2026
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july26words
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juju-2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
July 16th, 2026
Marj
ace
Nice presentation for both watercolor and July words.
July 16th, 2026
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