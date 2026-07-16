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Curved
This could also be called "Flying Pickles"
July word: curved
Wwcm prompt: pickle
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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