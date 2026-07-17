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Waterfall by omabluebird
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Waterfall

July words: water
WWCM prompt: abrupt
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Babs ace
Beautiful artwork
July 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
July 18th, 2026  
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