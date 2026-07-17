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286 / 365
Waterfall
July words: water
WWCM prompt: abrupt
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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wwcm-2026
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juju-2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful artwork
July 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nice one
July 18th, 2026
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