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Diabolical weather on the prairie
July words: flat
WWCM prompt: diabolical
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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flat
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diabolical
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wwcm-2026
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july26words
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juju-2026
Dorothy
ace
Have you had rain? We need some!
July 18th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture, we desperately need rain in parts of the UK
July 18th, 2026
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