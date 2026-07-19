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Although... by omabluebird
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Although...

I have had lots of drawing lessons and classes, I just can't seem to take it seriously.
So the laughing clown is being held captive in a sketchbook far far away.

July words: laughter WWCM prompt: captive
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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