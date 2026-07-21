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Plaid Puppy by omabluebird
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Plaid Puppy

I promised myself that I would do a watercolor every day in July. And sometimes they are pretty primitive.

July word: animal
wwcm prompt: Plaid
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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🐞summerfield🍁 ace
you have a dog. i can't free-draw any animal, i have to copy from my clipart book. aces!
July 22nd, 2026  
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