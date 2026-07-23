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Seed pods by omabluebird
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Seed pods

WWCM prompt: pointed
July words: seeds
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great interpretation
July 24th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely vibrant brush-strokes
July 24th, 2026  
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