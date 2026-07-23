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292 / 365
Seed pods
WWCM prompt: pointed
July words: seeds
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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wwcm-2026
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Renee Salamon
ace
Great interpretation
July 24th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely vibrant brush-strokes
July 24th, 2026
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