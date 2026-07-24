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Fibonacci collage
I couldn't do just one.
July words: circles
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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wwcm-2026
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