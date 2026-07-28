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"The Memory of Water" by omabluebird
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"The Memory of Water"

The words for the day are bumpy and blend. I painted over another painting with a gel medium and created ridges. Then I painted over that with inks.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love the colors on this one- beautiful!
July 29th, 2026  
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