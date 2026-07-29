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Happy Tree by omabluebird
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Happy Tree

A happy tree next to a neglected house.

wwcm prompt: neglected
july words: happy
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Babs ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2026  
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