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Weird landscape with green house by omabluebird
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Weird landscape with green house

WWCM prompt: greenhouse
July word: hand
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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