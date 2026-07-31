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Asleep in the tower
Goodby to July, to 2 prompts each day. I challenged myself to paint something everyday. And I did it. I hope I can keep up painting more often and get back to a photo a day, at least.
wwcm prompt: tower
july word: asleep
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Susan
ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Dorothy
ace
Sleeping Beauty’s tower, maybe? 😊 love your calendar. Hope you keep painting.
August 1st, 2026
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