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Abstract and lines by omabluebird
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Abstract and lines

Closeup of a Japanese fan, with some shibori cloth.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Susan

ace
@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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