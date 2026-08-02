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Remembering 2020
This is an art quilt I made about the year 2020. Everyone was alone or in tight groups and very isolated. Then in August we were hit by the derecho which turned many trees upside down.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Susan
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@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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august26words
Ann H. LeFevre
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Susan- your quilting skills are amazing!!
August 2nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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wow that's awesome!
August 2nd, 2026
Barb
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Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderful patterns
August 2nd, 2026
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