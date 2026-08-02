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Remembering 2020 by omabluebird
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Remembering 2020

This is an art quilt I made about the year 2020. Everyone was alone or in tight groups and very isolated. Then in August we were hit by the derecho which turned many trees upside down.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Susan

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@omabluebird
I am an 84 year old woman who lives somewhere on the autism spectrum. I do appreciate comments and favs. ...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Susan- your quilting skills are amazing!!
August 2nd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's awesome!
August 2nd, 2026  
Barb ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful patterns
August 2nd, 2026  
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